AP’s Anti-America Bias: Refuses to Call It the Gulf of America

The Associated Press refuses to acknowledge an Executive Order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The AP calls it a “style” decision. However, it’s a rebuke of an executive order, which outweighs “style.”

President Trump called the AP partisan. The AP doesn’t want to recognize the Gulf as part of America.

The AP Responded

The White House blocked an Associated Press journalist from covering a news conference with two major world leaders Thursday, upping the stakes in a disagreement between the news agency and the Trump administration over AP’s style decision to stick with the name “Gulf of Mexico” for the body of water that the president rechristened the “Gulf of America.”

[Even the word “rechristened” is biased.]

An AP reporter was prevented from entering a news conference where President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered questions, effectively shutting out thousands of global news outlets that rely on the news organization.

Julie Pace, the AP’s senior vice president and executive editor, called it a “deeply troubling escalation” and “a plain violation of the First Amendment” to the U.S. Constitution.

“We urge the Trump administration in the strongest terms to stop this practice,” Pace, who also wrote to Trump’s chief of staff on Wednesday, said in a statement. “This is now the third day AP reporters have been barred from covering the president — first as a member of the pool, and now from a formal press conference — an incredible disservice to the billions of people who rely on The Associated Press for nonpartisan news.”

White House Response

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was asked about it. She said media access decisions are up to the president. She suggested that retaining references to the Gulf of Mexico constituted “lies” for which news organizations would be held accountable.

“We reserve the right to decide who gets to go into the Oval Office,” Leavitt said.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins reduced the name change to mere “language.” If it is only “language” and “style,” changing their minds should be no problem.

Karoline Leavitt shuts CNN hack Kaitlan Collins down after whining about an AP reporter losing access over ‘Gulf of America’: “Let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this white House. It’s a privilege to be the white House press secretary. And… pic.twitter.com/a7M9CjC1Lo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

And this…

Not very long ago: pic.twitter.com/QOBmskc599 — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 13, 2025

Updated to include the last X post.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email