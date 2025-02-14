“Borderline Treason” to Topple Our Own Elected Government?

“But isn’t it borderline treason when the taxpayer is when organizations entrusted with protecting our country are now undermining our own government?”

Investigative reporter Michael Shellenberger and a colleague Alex Gutentag traced a Trump impeachment and Russiagate to funding from USAID. The US government used techniques that they employ to topple governments against the elected US government. That is treason.

Thomas Massie:

“Can you explain how you traced USAID funding that served as a basis for a whistleblower report in 2019, which led to the impeachment of President Trump?”

Michael Shellenberger:

“Sure. Well, you may remember that the so-called whistleblower in the White House was actually a CIA analyst. And in that whistleblower’s complaint, which led to the impeachment, one of the central pieces of evidence was created by a USAID-funded and controlled organization called the OCCRP.

“And we have another piece out today about how it participated in the Russiagate hoax as well, creating essentially very important information leading to that.

“So you have, in USAID, a much larger fund of money and a much broader strategy for information control that included censorship, but also, as I mentioned, taking control of investigative journalism, really, worldwide.

“I mean, its ambitions were, you know, amazing. So, yeah, I mean, that’s an agency, when we saw that get shut down by DOGE, I thought that was completely appropriate.

“If there’s something in there that it was doing that’s valuable, then you could refund it later. But my view is the same thing with CISA, the death penalty for organizations that participated in violations of the First Amendment like CISA.

“Cyber security is an extremely important function. It shouldn’t be contaminated and undermined by censorship activities.”

Thomas Massie:

“I think it’s always been known that our government has funded the change in administrations, if we can say it politely, of other governments. But isn’t it borderline treason when the taxpayer is when organizations entrusted with protecting our country are now undermining our own government?”

Michael Shellenberger:

“Absolutely. I mean, if you’re trying to do regime change, illegal if you’re weaponizing DHS, FBI system, that’s that’s treasonous. Regime Change activities redirected. You know that you developed abroad, that we developed abroad for regime change directed against the American people and the in our representatives? I mean, it’s shocking, and we still haven’t dealt with it as a country.”

Thomas Massie:

“Mister Chairman, I see my time is expired. I’d like to introduce into the record. We’re asking them for consent to introduce into the record an article in Newsmax, Shellenberger USAID paid for Trump impeachment effort dated February 6, 2025.”

Watch:

USAID funded an organization that fabricated evidence which was used to impeach President Trump. The Deep State frequently funds regime change efforts abroad, but when it uses taxpayer money to undermine our own government, isn’t that treason? pic.twitter.com/7ow55Z5sqY — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 13, 2025

Mike Benz on USAID funding ISIS:

TREASON! Jake Sullivan was trying to find a way to fund ISIS using USAID while Trump was in office! He was trying to fund ISIS against American Soldiers! You don’t hate them enough! pic.twitter.com/wBiyPFvAdg — luluHru (@luluHru) February 13, 2025

Funding Terrorists:

Get this one!!! USAID gave over 534 MILLION of our taxpayer dollars to Afghanistan last year that’s being used to fund TERRORIST TRAINING CAMPS for ISIS, the Taliban & Al-Qaeda! How can Democrats possibly defend this? You can’t make this shit up!!! pic.twitter.com/6eeJhqxXsk — Michelle #AmericaFirst (@MichelleRM68) February 13, 2025

