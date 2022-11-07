5.5 Million Entered US Illegally, Historic Numbers of Gotaways

Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reports that 5.5 million illegal aliens crossed our border since Biden took office. About 6,200 a day pour into the country. They are dramatically transforming America into a foreign county. It will be a country where radical Democrats rule.

Dan Stein reports:

“Some 2.7 million migrants—those who illegally entered or were otherwise inadmissible at a port of entry—were encountered at our borders in FY 2022, bringing the total under President Biden to a whopping 5.5 million.

Stein said it is a “direct consequence of open-borders policies. He called it a “deliberate sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws.”

Alejandro Mayorkas must be impeached.

October Alone Was Record-Breaking, with a Historic Number of Gotaways

The numbers obtained by FAIR reveal that Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 209,664 illegal aliens at our southern border in October. Agents tallied another 86,796 “known gotaways.”…

This is believed to be the highest number of “known gotaways” ever detected and paints an even grimmer picture of a crisis that is a direct result of the Biden administration’s deliberate sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws.

It’s a 30% increase over last year. Alarmingly, we do not know how many were released.

“However, based on past trends, the figure is likely to be more than half. Even worse, the 86,796 “gotaways” are particularly worrisome because agents have reason to believe those who have criminal records or are on the terror watch list are among those sneaking through.

Stein concludes:

“We are quickly approaching the end of a catastrophic two years for border security and, consequently, for the American people. The primary responsibility of the federal government is to protect Americans and our interests.

President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have knowingly, willfully, and consistently violated that responsibility,” said Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

“We have never seen such numbers in our history, and the Biden administration’s open-borders policies are solely to blame.”

WATCH:

NEW: For the sixth day in a row, in the exact same spot, yet another group of several hundred migrants crossed illegally into Normandy, TX this morning. At the same time on the other side of town in Eagle Pass, a large group of up to 200 crossed illegally. BP stretched thin. pic.twitter.com/XkGnAFXs8p — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 6, 2022

WATCH: The last 5 days in a row, we’ve seen massive groups of several hundred migrants crossing illegally into the same spot in Normandy, TX. Each video here is from a different day.

The admin continues to claim border is “closed”. Migrants tell us it’s “abierta” (open) @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KS6BjLhgFi — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 5, 2022

