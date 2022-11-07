NARA-DOJ Ties and the Framing of Donald Trump

The raid on Mar-a-Lago was politically-driven, with the White House, the DOJ, and NARA working together. That isn’t how the system is supposed to work. Executive agencies are meant to operate independently of politics and favoritism.

Biden set the raids in motion months before. We know that from documents unearthed by John Solomon.

Joe Biden wanted to classify the documents in Donald Trump’s presidency. He got permission from the partisan NARA to do it after taking away Trump’s executive privilege. Biden then declared every document from Donald Trump’s presidency to be classified. Biden not only knew what was going on, but he or his staff also planned it and put the entire affair, including the raid, in motion. John Solomon has the documents to prove it. Biden set up the legal path for the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Biden and whoever directs him are the instigators of Document-gate.

THE NARA-DOJ CONNECTION

The NARA-DOJ ties are noteworthy. At least five NARA figureheads might have cooperated with the law enforcement agency to frame Mr. Donald Trump due to their ties to Merrick Garland.

Former Archivist David Ferriero and acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall have a common friend, Marvin Pinkert, former Director of Museum Programs at NARA. Guess what? Pinkert is AG Merrick Garland’s high school classmate, the intermediator who supported Debra Steidel Wall on FB after the search. We have reasons to conclude that Garland has been introduced to the NARA leadership.

Alina Semo is the Director of the Office of Government Information of NARA. She worked in the FBI as a leader for nearly 15 years. Semo has a wide range of contacts in the FBI.

Another mover and shaker is Mark Bradley, the Director of Information Security Oversight Office, who served from 2010-2016 as the Director of FOIA, Declassification, and Prepublication Review at the DOJ’s National Security Division. While serving in the DOJ, he was also an attorney-advisor, Deputy Counsel for Intelligence Policy, and Acting Chief of Intelligence Oversight. Just like Alina Semo, Bradley was appointed at the end of Barack Obama’s presidency.

The last kingpin we should set eyes on is Inspector General Brett Baker. Though his linkage to the DOJ is not strong, his experience in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Office of Inspector General could explain something. Baker previously served as the Assistant Inspector General for Audit at that office. And coincidentally, the document they recovered at Trump’s residence was said to be about a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities. We don’t know if Baker was involved in conspiring and make this story. But as an expert who worked for NRC, he fully understands to what extent the nuclear document could damage Trump’s campaign for 2024.

Long story short, several NARA heads are closely tied to the DOJ and could possibly have conspired together with the law enforcement agency to set President Trump up. We need FOIA lawsuits for NARA-DOJ communications between these administrators. NARA refuses to share any information about the unprecedentd raid at Mar-a-Lago.

