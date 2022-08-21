Biden Administration Made the United States a Federal Sanctuary

The Biden Administration Just Made the United States

a Federal Sanctuary

Mayorkas will not let ICE deport anyone.

The US Marshals Service, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, is drafting a policy change directing its field offices, marshals, deputies, and detention centers to cease honoring immigration detainers. Detainers are filed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, The Washington Times reports.

In other words, the Marshals Service will NO LONGER HOLD ILLEGAL ALIENS until ICE has time to begin removal proceedings.

It’s already in place in some districts.

This protocol would put USMS in the same category as New York City, San Francisco, and other notorious sanctuary cities. They have adopted ordinances designed to prevent ICE from doing its job by enabling deportable criminal aliens to remain in our communities to commit more crimes. There will be a tragic human cost.

THE POPULATION OF IRELAND CAME SINCE BIDEN TOOK OFFICE

Illegal immigration numbers in July bring the total number of aliens crossing our borders illegally since President Biden took office to 4.9 million, including some 900,000 “gotaways” who eluded apprehension and have since disappeared into American communities.

“Roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland has illegally entered the United States in the 18 months President Biden has been in office, with many being released into American communities.

“In that time, the Biden administration has blamed an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration on all sorts of external factors, except their own sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws. The endless flow of illegal aliens and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to enforce our laws,” said Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

Since President Biden took office, nearly 4.9 million illegal aliens have crossed our borders.

This includes the 3.9 million nationwide total reported by CBP – which includes a whopping 3.4 million at our Southwest border – as well as approximately 900,000 gotaways who have entered the country undetected per agency sources.

There were also ten individuals on the terror watch list who were stopped on our southern border last month.

Perhaps even more startling, July is the 17th straight month in which border patrol has had 150,000 encounters or more. In addition, 2,071 pounds of fentanyl, the equivalent of 469 million lethal doses, and 12,989 pounds of methamphetamine were seized at the southern border in July alone.

THE MOST TRANSPARENT ADMINISTRATION EVER

Clip: Listen to this interesting comment from Bill Melugin @BillFOXLA about covering the border crisis under the Biden administration. With @RCamposDuffy and @willcain pic.twitter.com/8LwsGjkgNO — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) August 20, 2022

