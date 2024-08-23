5 Agents on Leave After J13 Assassination Attempt on Trump

The U.S. Secret Service has placed at least five agents on leave, including the head of the Pittsburgh field office, as a result of its investigation into last month’s assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

One agent on Trump’s detail and three others in the Pittsburgh office were among those placed on leave. However, it might not be disciplinary, and the way things are going with this administration, unless they’re registered Republicans, nothing will happen.

The Secret Service’s internal affairs division is continuing to investigate how a 20-year-old gunman was able to fire eight rounds from a rooftop near where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, including one shot at Donald Trump’s head.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi hasn’t commented, except for some meaningless blather about high standards.

This is information from anonymous sources, and the agents are likely being paid.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was forced to resign and has been reassigned, hopefully to protect Democrats.

Donald Trump held his first outdoor rally in Asheville, North Carolina, behind bulletproof glass. He walked out from it when a woman in the front of the audience fainted. He walked over to make sure she was okay and that a doctor was available. They eventually hugged.

This is the side of Trump, the media will not show you….. this elderly woman fainted at his rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, and she wanted to tell him, ” Thank you so much “ pic.twitter.com/awm6ZebSAc — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) August 23, 2024

When these anonymous stories come out, they are usually done for political reasons. They’re planted so no one can be held responsible.