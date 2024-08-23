Fox News Cut Trump Off at the End of the Show

The Baier-MacCallum coverage of the DNC Convention was about to end on Fox last night when they cut President Trump off. It appeared a bit rude to some people. In fairness, they were out of time and had to cut to the Greg Gutfeld show. Donald Trump will keep talking to finish his thought, and he did. He has learned he has to do that since the media doesn’t let him talk.

Some Trump supporters were offended, and the media used it to insult the former president.

Greg Gutfeld’s show was next, and he told President Trump to call him, so Trump did. Gutfeld introduced him to the audience, who cheered loudly and chanted, “Trump, Trump, Trump.” Gutfeld cut the conversation very short.

In case you missed it, Bret Baier cut off President Trump live on Fox News. Then, Greg Gutfeld asked Trump to give him a call. Trump called him on his cell phone, and then GUTFELD CUT HIM OFF!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rQ0bgA43jK — Space Cowboy (@SharpsterX) August 23, 2024

The Continuation was funny. Gutfeld told Trump to call his show while he was live so Trump did! Trump has a good sense of humor. It was all good-natured. I report this because the media is misreporting.

Priceless! Moments ago, live on @GutfeldFox, @GregGutfeld says “Hey Donald, you have my number, call me…I hope he’s not mad at me.” A few minutes later… pic.twitter.com/l3CrG5jt4B — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) August 23, 2024