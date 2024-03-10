Laken Riley’s Parents Were at Trump’s Rally

Biden said he should not have called Laken Riley’s alleged killer an illegal because he will always respect these people. He said he should have called them “undocumented.”

During his State of the Union speech, Biden called Laken Riley “Lincoln Riley” after Rep. Greene forced him to acknowledge her existence and death.

The contrast between the policies of the two men is stark.

The Riley family attended Trump’s rally in Georgia, and Trump is seen in the clip below hugging Laken’s mother. The family’s tragedy is beyond words. Biden and his advisors are responsible for this death and at least 3,000 others by illegals each year.

Biden is always political and only cares about political advantage. Laken puts him at a disadvantage, so he doesn’t care about her.

Trump hugs Laken Riley’s grieving parents as Biden apologizes to her kiIIer. I have never seen a clearer contrast. pic.twitter.com/39WcD9zQte — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2024

Donald Trump said the Riley family were at his Georgia rally, and spoke of Laken.

At his rally in Georgia tonight, President Trump called out @joebiden for having no empathy for the victims of illegal aliens. He also announced that Laken Riley’s family and friends were in attendance at his rally, and he said he shares their grief. Trump is an amazing man. pic.twitter.com/EsBjgyCxsi — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 10, 2024

