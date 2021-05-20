5 Oregon counties voted in favor of becoming part of Idaho



















Five eastern Oregon counties voted Tuesday in favor of becoming part of Idaho. Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur, and Sherman counties join Union and Jefferson, which voted last year to require county officials to study or promote joining Idaho.

The grassroots group Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho wants to flip Oregon’s mostly rural eastern and southern counties — plus a few northern counties in California — into Idaho. They want relief from the blue state and they say it’s more of a different lifestyle they want.

They are looking at moving 22 of Oregon’s 36 counties to Idaho. That’s a long shot. Ultimately, Congress decides and it’s a Democrat Congress. They won’t do it.

“This election proves that rural Oregon wants out of Oregon,” lead petitioner Mike McCarter said in a statement. “If Oregon really believes in liberal values such as self-determination, the Legislature won’t hold our counties captive against our will. If we’re allowed to vote for which government officials we want, we should be allowed to vote for which government we want as well.”

Yeah, no, they’re not liberals, that’s the mistake.

