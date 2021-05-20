Police surrounded Dem Mayor’s house, executed warrant against her husband

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Police surrounded the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. An investigation is underway and her husband was reportedly in handcuffs. A drug warrant was executed at the home. The Mayor said she has no information.

Her husband Timothy Granison is the target.

Lovely Warren has campaign finance charges against her. Her lawyer asked for those charges to be dropped in February.


