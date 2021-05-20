Police surrounded Dem Mayor’s house, executed warrant against her husband



















Police surrounded the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. An investigation is underway and her husband was reportedly in handcuffs. A drug warrant was executed at the home. The Mayor said she has no information.

Her husband Timothy Granison is the target.

Lovely Warren has campaign finance charges against her. Her lawyer asked for those charges to be dropped in February.

BREAKING: Police has surrounded the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and an investigation appears to be underway. Reports say the husband of Mayor was in handcuffs as the NYSP executed a drug warrant at the mayor's home.pic.twitter.com/bUls7h0M9Q — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 19, 2021

BREAKING VIDEO: State Police say they are conducting a criminal investigation at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warrenhttps://t.co/pSZh9OYA2Z — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 19, 2021

UPDATE: We are unable to confirm the earlier reports of Mayor’s husband in handcuffs. However multiple sources say he is under investigation. More info on the criminal investigation at Rochester Mayor home will be released in a newsroom, state police says in press release. pic.twitter.com/yQ0KmzK3nF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 20, 2021

