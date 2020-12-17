5 quit after Tom Cruise’s second explosion on set over COV rules

Five staffers on Tom Cruise’s new movie have quit after they apparently felt it was mission impossible to work for him. This was after his second rant on the set triggered by two staffers not leaving enough social distance between them.

This rant is like the first rant. We have a short clip of it below.

The 58-year-old actor went on the tirade Tuesday night, The Sun reported. You can hear the full rant at The Sun.

Tension was building for months and the people involved haven’t recovered since the last outburst, according to The Sun.

“But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can,” the source added.

He’s been paying for the PPEs.

The Mission Impossible 92 star tore into his crew with flying ‘f’ bombs and threats.

He was reportedly furious that two crew members violated COVID-19 safety protocols while he has been working behind the scenes to enforce strict social-distancing rules.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone! And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too! And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again!”

In October, the actor held crisis talks with director Christopher McQuarrie days after a dozen people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive for COV.

Listen:

~~~