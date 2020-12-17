Biden’s gal on unifying: “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f-kers’

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager and future deputy chief of staff in the White House, defended his willingness to work with Republicans. She told Glamour in an interview, “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f–kers.”

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon said in the interview, which was published Tuesday. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans? I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f–kers,” she explained. She added that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is “terrible.”

About Biden, who talks down to Trump supporters and promises dictatorial left-wing policies, she said, “From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

Well, won’t this get us right on that road to healing??? Calling us ‘f-kers?’

The 44-year-old O’Malley Dillon served as the campaign manager for former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D) before working for senile Joe.

They have made it clear there is no path to unity whatsoever, and we better pray they don’t take the Senate.

Dillon, however, claims they will really listen to all the ‘f-kers.’ And it’s like love.

Listening and Love

O’Malley Dillon advised resistant progressives to accept that it was a more effective approach. “Like Joe Biden says all the time, ‘Great leadership starts with listening,’” she said. “It’s challenging for us to do that right now because of how polarized we are. But politics breaks down to one-on-one conversations and not being afraid to talk. I get that you’re not supposed to talk politics at the holiday dinner. Well, f–k that. It’s because we don’t do that that we are in this situation now.”

After four years of abusing Trump and Trump supporters, she speaks of love.

“I also think, as in love, compromise is a good thing,” she added. “The atmosphere in the world now is like, ‘Oh, if you compromise, you don’t believe in something.’ No, it’s ‘I believe in it so much that I’m going to work to find a path we can both go down together.’ That feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board.”