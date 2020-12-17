Trans activist wants all kids on puberty blockers till they decide their gender

Transvestites, crossdressers, transgenders, are the result of Gender Dysphoria and/or Gender Identity Disorders (GID). Only a very, very small percentage of the population suffers from the problems. However, at least one transgender wants to grow that population.

A popular transgender activist recently called for all children to be put on puberty blockers until they decide which gender they want to be.

YouTube hates conservatives, religious people, and Republicans, but has no problem with this non-science-backed blather.

Lauren McNamara, born Zachary Antolak in 1989, now known as Lauren McNamara, and known by his followers as “Zinnia Jones, is an atheist American commentator.

Zinnia, a transgender has posted numerous videos critical of religion, especially in regards to its attitudes towards LGBT people. This person has been on hormone replacement therapy since September 2012.

LET CHILDREN DECIDE

McNamara, argues that children should be legally able to consent to the administration of puberty blockers since they already de facto consent to the “permanent and irreversible changes” that come naturally through puberty.

This transgender’s tweets are endless, but the following are a few in which Zinnia states the case. Since puberty is irreversible and not a person’s choice, Zinnia wants to halt the process. Eventually, the child gets to choose a gender.

Zinnia appears unaware of the emotional, mental, and physical damage this might do as opposed to some intense therapy or making the decision as an adult.