5-year-old Girl Stabbed to Death in Another Deadly Weekend in Chicago

A 5-year-old girl was stabbed to death in another weekend of senseless and ceaseless violence in Chicago. Little Serenity Arrington was pronounced dead at the hospital from “multiple incised wounds to the neck,” as reported in the Chicago Sun Times.



The child was playing in her East Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday morning when she was attacked. A woman was taken into custody at the scene as a suspect.



ABC7News interviewed the little girl’s grandfather. He reportedly told police his granddaughter was killed by her own mother, who is his daughter. Serenity’s mother has been charged with first-degree murder and denied bond.



Unbelievably, this little girl’s murder wasn’t included in the weekend crime report. That’s because the Chicago crime report only focuses on “gun violence.”



There was no shortage of “gun violence” over the weekend, as usual.



The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened Friday night when a 19-year-old man was shot in the back. He was walking with two other people. As with most other shootings, no arrests have been made.



Another victim was a 42-year-old man who was also shot in the back during a Saturday backyard gathering.



Where are the Black Lives Matter protests over black men being shot in the back?



On Saturday morning a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two gunmen who opened fire on him. The boy was shot in the chest and died at the scene. The suspects fled in a light-colored vehicle.



Another 17-year-old boy was shot on Sunday morning. He was hospitalized in critical condition.



In addition, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head on Saturday night. He later died in the hospital.



Two 14-year-old boys were shot while walking down a Chicago street. They heard gun shots and felt pain. Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are in stable condition.



Two of these five teenagers who were shot over the weekend died.



The oldest weekend victim was a 66-year-old man who was shot in the head Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man with him was also shot, but he is in stable condition.



Another victim that didn’t make the weekend “gun violence” list was a 20-year-old woman. She was pulled from the North Branch of the Chicago River, suffering from stab wounds.



In total, 50 people were shot in Chicago this weekend, 8 of them fatally. The murder rate this year has already topped the murder rate for the same time frame in 2016. That year was the deadliest year in recent memory.



These deadly weekends in Chicago are now so commonplace that they barely make the evening news anymore. The senseless and ceaseless black-on-black violence continues.







Image from: abc7chicago.com

