Mark Levin, Robert Davi nuke ‘The Rock’ for his pimping for Biden-Harris

So, I saw this first tweet I posted here and was very disappointed. I don’t really care who endorses whom normally, but The Rock? Turns out he’s dishonest. There is no way he’s a centrist.

How could he support this unwell man and his far-left running mate? As it happens, a number of people blasted him for it, although Mark Levin destroyed him.

The Rock tries to claim he’s an independent, which is absurd if you are pushing Biden and Harris, and he is.

“I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more,” Johnson began saying in the video, before presenting an online chat he had with the duo. “Look, I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part. Now, this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m going to go big. You guys know me, if I go, I go big!”

He added: “As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president.”

Oh, okay, I won’t watch your movies any longer. Always liked you but if you’d vote for a far-left puppet for far-left rulers who want to shred the USA, I’m done. — IndependentSentinel.com (@indiesentinel) September 28, 2020

MARK LEVIN CALLED HIM OUT

Levin had the same thoughts I have. How could ‘The Rock’ vote for an incapacitated political hack? Mark Levin slammed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a “self-righteous egomaniac” for endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris and said a self-proclaimed independent willing to support the Democratic ticket should help motivate conservatives to reelect President Trump.”

2. Well, then, let’s stop thinking for ourselves, no longer worry about the Republic, vote for a mentally incapacitated lifetime political hack, because “the Rock” is stupid enough to do so. Uh, no.https://t.co/B7rEzavRiH — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 28, 2020

The Rock is also no centrist. Johnson’s not stupid and has to know Biden is going far-left. As Levin said, “By the way, to show you what a clown “the Rock” truly is, he says he’s a centrist and Independent, yet he’s effusive in his support for Kamala Harris, who’s the most leftwing senator in the Senate (left of Sanders!), and was the most vicious.”

Her phony laugh alone should turn everyone off to Harris.

What nonsense we heard from Dwayne about Biden’s successes — he’s had none.

2. and vile hack of the bunch during Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation hearings. This should make you even more active in re-electing President Trump. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 28, 2020

PERHAPS DAVI’S REMARKS HIT HOME THE MOST

From a great guy who pimps his clothing line his tequila his great lifestyle in his isolated paradise I ask besides your agents & studio globalists telling you it is good for your business HOW in GODS NAME -can you look at cities run by DEMOCRATS a coup attempt& endorse Marxism https://t.co/3CF4SQcvHI — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) September 27, 2020