Mark Levin, Robert Davi nuke ‘The Rock’ for his pimping for Biden-Harris

By
M. Dowling
-
1

So, I saw this first tweet I posted here and was very disappointed. I don’t really care who endorses whom normally, but The Rock? Turns out he’s dishonest. There is no way he’s a centrist.

How could he support this unwell man and his far-left running mate? As it happens, a number of people blasted him for it, although Mark Levin destroyed him.

The Rock tries to claim he’s an independent, which is absurd if you are pushing Biden and Harris, and he is.

“I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more,” Johnson began saying in the video, before presenting an online chat he had with the duo. “Look, I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part. Now, this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m going to go big. You guys know me, if I go, I go big!”

He added: “As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president.”

MARK LEVIN CALLED HIM OUT

Levin had the same thoughts I have. How could ‘The Rock’ vote for an incapacitated political hack? Mark Levin slammed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a “self-righteous egomaniac” for endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris and said a self-proclaimed independent willing to support the Democratic ticket should help motivate conservatives to reelect President Trump.”

The Rock is also no centrist. Johnson’s not stupid and has to know Biden is going far-left. As Levin said, “By the way, to show you what a clown “the Rock” truly is, he says he’s a centrist and Independent, yet he’s effusive in his support for Kamala Harris, who’s the most leftwing senator in the Senate (left of Sanders!), and was the most vicious.”

Her phony laugh alone should turn everyone off to Harris.

What nonsense we heard from Dwayne about Biden’s successes — he’s had none.

PERHAPS DAVI’S REMARKS HIT HOME THE MOST

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.