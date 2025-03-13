50 Crackbrained Muppets of the Democrat Party on Video

By
M Dowling
-
0
39

The muppets of the Democrat Party now speak with one voice – watch the clip. So who is leading them and telling them to do this? Who sent the script? The globalists?

It’s one more insane performance. This is like the chanting outside colleges. If they repeat the same thing often enough, you’ll believe it, ala Joseph Goebbels.

It’s becoming a habit.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments