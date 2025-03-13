50 Crackbrained Muppets of the Democrat Party on Video

The muppets of the Democrat Party now speak with one voice – watch the clip. So who is leading them and telling them to do this? Who sent the script? The globalists?

It’s one more insane performance. This is like the chanting outside colleges. If they repeat the same thing often enough, you’ll believe it, ala Joseph Goebbels.

You can see the ridiculous political puppet show for what it really is. They are just actors reading a script. https://t.co/44CW2dvYwM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2025

It’s becoming a habit.

Same to same, no difference pic.twitter.com/5eyhlLqD5F — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) March 13, 2025

