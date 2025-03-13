Zelensky Has No Intention of Honoring a Ceasefire

By
M Dowling
-
1
39

Ukrainian President Zelensky has no intention of honoring a ceasefire. He plans to fight until every last Ukrainian soldier is killed, and he wants the US to join the war against Russia. Bizarrely, he thinks he can destroy Russia and recoup all the land including Crimea. He’s a madman who will only settle for World War 3.


