Democrats Find a New Way to Spy: Doxxing DOGE

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who comes from a family of Jamaican Marxists, has granted a request by several Democrat state attorneys general to dox personnel at DOGE. She is allowing access to the identities of its personnel and details on the extent of authority held by DOGE and Elon Musk.

This ruling comes amidst concerns over potential privacy violations and security threats, following previous incidents like threats to Musk and attacks on Tesla properties. Death threats against DOGE employees and Elon Musk do not deter her.

According to Politico, federal Judge Chutkan has ordered Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency to turn over a wide array of records and answer questions about plans it crafted to downsize federal agencies, fire employees, and suspend federal contracts.

Democrats want all the details so they can stop DOGE. It’s a new form of spying on their opponents.

Politico added the following. “U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s order Wednesday is a win for a group of 14 Democratic state attorneys general who are suing President Donald Trump, Musk and DOGE, arguing that Musk has unconstitutionally wielded immense power in ways that are damaging their states. Any information the states glean as a result of Chutkan’s decision will help her determine whether to block Musk and DOGE’s government activities altogether.’

“Chutkan, an appointee of President Barack Obama, gave Musk and DOGE three weeks to comply with the so-called discovery requests.”

One judge is going to run the government.

The legal action appears to examine whether DOGE’s operations comply with constitutional appointment norms.

They don’t need to dox people for that.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email