50 Horrific Deaths At Biden’s Open Border

Fifty people trying to enter the country illegally died horrifically in a truck, suffocating in 100+-degree heat. They were people coming into the country illegally.

The administration knows cartels are running the smuggling operation but won’t close down the border.

PRESIDENT BIDEN IS HORRIFIED

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the discovery of at least 50 dead migrants in a truck in Texas is “horrifying and heartbreaking” and underscores the need to go after criminal trafficking rings.

“Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy, and my administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden politically grandstands around every human tragedy. Now he’s just pretending he had nothing to do with the smuggling and the tragedy.

He is the person aiding and abetting the cartels bringing in these new Democrats.

The mayor called it a “horrific human tragedy” and it is.

BIDEN SAYS HE WILL GO AFTER THE SMUGGLERS

“This incident underscores the need to go after the multi-billion dollar criminal smuggling industry preying on migrants and leading to far too many innocent deaths,” Biden said. “In Los Angeles two weeks ago, I announced that the United States has launched a first-of-its-kind anti-smuggling campaign with our regional partners. In the first three months, we have made over 2,400 arrests, and that work will only intensify in the months ahead.”

Biden is the one helping cartels with his open borders.

Sixteen people — 12 adults and four children — were taken alive and conscious to medical facilities.

Awful. This is what all of those "compassionate" open borders policies get you. https://t.co/I5zXdcs8PJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 28, 2022

