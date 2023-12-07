50-Year Old Man Swims as a Teen Girl, Shares Locker Rooms

By
M Dowling
-
1
14

A 50-year-old psychology professor named Nicholas Cepeda, who heads the “Cognitive Flexibility Lab” at York University, identifies as a trans teen girl who likes to compete against them in swim meets and change into bathing suits with young teen girls.

People aren’t objecting.

Nicholas bizarrely calls himself “Melody Wiseheart.” He loves to compete against teen girls and go into their shower rooms to clean up.

Normally, he lectures on “cognitive flexibility,” explaining how the brain works.

Melody continues corrupting minds and showering with girls. As no one with authority does a thing about him, her, whatever, Melody continues unabated.

When Rebel News tried to talk with him, he ran like an Olympian to escape answering for his fetish.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
22 minutes ago

Well then, shame on the girls and their parents for allowing it to happen. They are all idiots.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz