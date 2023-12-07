50-Year Old Man Swims as a Teen Girl, Shares Locker Rooms

A 50-year-old psychology professor named Nicholas Cepeda, who heads the “Cognitive Flexibility Lab” at York University, identifies as a trans teen girl who likes to compete against them in swim meets and change into bathing suits with young teen girls.

People aren’t objecting.

Nicholas bizarrely calls himself “Melody Wiseheart.” He loves to compete against teen girls and go into their shower rooms to clean up.

Normally, he lectures on “cognitive flexibility,” explaining how the brain works.

Melody continues corrupting minds and showering with girls. As no one with authority does a thing about him, her, whatever, Melody continues unabated.

When Rebel News tried to talk with him, he ran like an Olympian to escape answering for his fetish.

50-year-old man ‘identifying’ as teenage girl competes in swim competition, uses girls’ changeroom Nicholas Cepeda ‘transitioned’ several years after puberty… so why is this dude being accommodated? Why isn’t he swimming in the ‘Other’ category, as per World Aquatics… pic.twitter.com/REMChv4nPE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 6, 2023

