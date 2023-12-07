Here’s Jack Smith’s Evidence Against Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith revealed evidence in a filing that he intends to introduce at former President Trump’s 2020 election trial. It includes tweets dating back to 2012. Smith will also refer to individuals Mr. Trump supported who went to the Capitol on January 6th, and he will use a statement Trump made at the 2020 presidential debate.

Okay then.

How ridiculous is Jack Smith’s 2020 election case against former President Trump? He’s trying to use comments from Trump dating back to 2012 as evidence of a conspiracy to overturn an election that happened 8 years later. The two-tiered justice system is on full display. pic.twitter.com/3hyNcTjPXd — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) December 7, 2023

Smith claims the evidence is intended “to establish [Trump’s] motive, intent, preparation, knowledge, absence of mistake, and common plan” at his March trial on charges relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Special Counsel claims he had a plan to overturn the election during the so-called insurrection of unarmed people.

HISTORICAL RECORD OF FALSE ELECTION CLAIMS

Donald Trump believes the election was stolen, as do many people in this country. But Jack Smith is going to try to prove that he has a “historical record” of making false election claims.

“For example, as early as November 2012, the defendant issued a public tweet making baseless claims that voting machines had switched votes from then-candidate Romney to then-candidate Obama,” the filing states. “During the 2016 presidential campaign, the defendant claimed repeatedly, with no basis, that there was widespread voter fraud—including through public statements and tweets (for instance, on October 17, 2016, tweeting, ‘Of course there is large scale fraud happening on and before election day.’”

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS:

Democrats are election deniers. Look at all these Democrats denying election losses. There are so many of them – it is hard to count. pic.twitter.com/yPJYsuUNdF — American Free Thinker (@USA_Think_Free) December 7, 2023

“Of particular note are the specific January 6 offenders whom the defendant has supported—namely, individuals convicted of some of the most serious crimes charged in relation to January 6, such as seditious conspiracy and violent assaults on police officers,” the filing states, citing a September 2023 statement he made in reference to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio saying “he and other people have been treated horribly.”

Twenty-two years in prison for someone not even in the Capitol on January 6?

Trump has also “financially supported and celebrated these offenders” by playing a rendition of the National Anthem by the “January 6 Choir,” comprised of a group of defendants at the District of Columbia jail, at his rallies, the filing continues.

Smith said Trump encourages violence. As proof, Smith says Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” in response to a question at the September 29, 2020, presidential debate asking him to denounce white supremacists and militia groups who showed up at Black Lives Matter protests.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said at the time after telling moderator Chris Wallace that he wants to see peace. “But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

Trump later said he did not know who the Proud Boys were and told them to “stand down.”

Smith also intends to introduce evidence of Trump’s “consistent refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power.” He claims to have an “agent” who worked on the campaign to obstruct the vote count and encourage rioting.

