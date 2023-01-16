500-1000 Government Agents Buried in Twitter Censorship

Matt Taibbi, one of the investigative reporters going through the Twitter files, told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that 500 to 1000 government agents from almost every agency were involved in Twitter censorship. “It may be more than that,” he added.

There were requests from all fifty states.

It’s unconstitutional for the government to censor Americans’ speech.

The FBI was asking for identifying information, even geolocations, of as many as thousands of accounts. “I think this is very dangerous,” he said. Ms. Bartiromo said accurately that it’s Chinese Communist tactics.

Imagine 500-1000 of them or more.

Another Twitter Files investigative reporter and author, Michael Schellenberger, made a stunning discovery. In Twitter Files 7, Mr. Schellenberger revealed that a now-defunct Soros-funded news publication, First Draft News, and the far-left Aspen Institute were involved in the censorship.

Claire Wardle of the now-defunct First Draft News attended the meeting to shut down the Hunter Biden laptop story. It’s particularly concerning after the fact since George Soros is buying newspapers and conservative Spanish radio stations.

Other news organizations met to quash the Hunter Biden laptop story.

An FBI agent, Elvis Chan was part of all of this. So, 500-1000 agents of government and most of the legacy media were buried in censoring Americans.

31. The organizer was Vivian Schiller, the fmr CEO of NPR, fmr head of news at Twitter; fmr Gen. mgr of NY Times; fmr Chief Digital Officer of NBC News Attendees included Meta/FB’s head of security policy and the top nat. sec. reporters for @nytimes @wapo and others pic.twitter.com/3yO5ZIc2Jy — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

