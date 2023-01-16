JIm Jordan: FBI’s Intel Gathering Is “Truly Frightening”

The University of Penn convinced the administration to drop the China Initiative after Penn Received millions from Chinese communist businessmen. Some classified documents were found in Biden’s office at Penn.

The administration and the DOJ are opaque while claiming they’re transparent.

In the clip below, Jim Jordan discussed this and the double standard with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

Jordan said the first step in keeping the DOJ/FBI from affecting every election is to expose the weaponization of government.

Rep. Jordan said the Twitter Files exposing the government’s direct involvement in censorship of Americans, getting their identifying information and geolocations is “truly frightening.”

The China Initiative is discussed in this clip. Rep. Comer said the University of Penn lobbied the FBI to drop the China Initiative after they received $105+ million in gifts and contracts.

The China Initiative was an effort by the United States Department of Justice to prosecute perceived Chinese spies in American research and industry to combat economic espionage. Launched in November 2018, it has been criticized as racist and ineffective, the usual tactic.

CONFUCIOUS INSTITUTES

China has infiltrated every sector of our nation. The universities are hotbeds of CCP spying. The Confucius Institutes say their sole purpose of teaching Mandarin language skills and Chinese culture.

“Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompei said in February 2020, “A bipartisan Senate committee found …in 2019 that the Chinese Communist Party controls nearly every aspect of the Confucius Institutes’ activities here in the United States.

“Sadly, China’s propaganda campaign starts even earlier than college. China has targeted K through 12 schools through its “Confucius Classrooms,” the CCP’s program to influence kids in elementary, middle, and high schools worldwide.”

Do you know that we cannot establish similar programs in China? I’m sure that doesn’t surprise you.

The CCP partners with 100 U.S. universities.

Reports detail Beijing’s continuing efforts to increase its influence on American college campuses.

To use Jim Jordan’s expression, it is “truly frightening” also to consider that a wealthy top-flight university would sell us out for money.

Related