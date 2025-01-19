$500 Million Went to Ukraine and LA Still Burns

Biden did it. He sent $500 million to Ukraine as LA burns. It’s not clear who is behind him coming up with his ideas, but they are Marxists who don’t care about Americans. He gave $770 per person who suffered due to the Los Angeles, California fires, which are still ongoing. It was $20 more than he gave the West North Carolinians living in tents.

Don’t forget that we signed an agreement putting us on the hook to rebuild Ukraine while not rebuilding America. We probably have to rebuild Gaza, also.

This money is for a war that is about to end that would have never been successful.

According to CBS News, Ukraine President Zelenskyy repeated his nonstop pleas for NATO to put boots on the ground in the conflict to force Russia into accepting peace during a Thursday meeting at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

Russian officials have warned that it treats NATO’s involvement in the war as an act of hostility and that direct involvement of NATO forces in combat will be treated as a direct act of war.

Ukraine and LA look somewhat alike now.

Zelenskyy’s call for peace – by instigating full-out war with Russia, risking World War III – is comical.

The war has been a bloody one, causing hundreds of thousands of casualties and displacing millions more. After nearly three years of fighting, the two countries are still fighting for control of the frontlines in the eastern region of Ukraine, according to Crisis Group.

Maybe we should send our illegal migrants to Ukraine:

Ukraine Reportedly Sending Cooks, Mechanics To Frontlines Of War Against Russia As Manpower Problem Grows Worsehttps://t.co/BfNQbYZk3S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 17, 2024

Palisades fire

Containment: The fire was 49% is contained as of 7 p.m. Saturday evening. It has burned 23,713 acres.

Damage: Officials have confirmed 3,856 structures have been destroyed and 624 damaged, with totals expected to rise.

Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that 10 people are dead from the Palisades fire.

Evacuations: Some mandatory evacuation zones were opened to residents only on Thursday, and more followed on Friday. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo, and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

But many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Calabasas, Brentwood, and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. Get more details on closures, evacuations, and shelters.

Eaton fire

Containment: The fire was 73% contained as of 7 p.m. Saturday evening. It has burned 14,117 acres.

Damage: Officials have confirmed 8,988 structures destroyed and 972 damaged, with totals expected to rise.

Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 17 are dead from the Eaton fire.

Evacuations: Effective 3 p.m. Friday, officials lifted the evacuation order in the area southwest of Altadena Drive, north of New York Drive, and east of Allen Avenue. In addition, a soft closure is in effect for several other evacuated zones with access available to residents, including east of Lake Avenue, south of Mendocino Lane, south of Church Canyon Place, east of Old Toll Road, and west of Sunset Ridge Road, officials said.

Southern California is in ‘uncharted territory’ as extreme fire weather returns next week!

