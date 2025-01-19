Sen. Warren Threatens Techie for Donating to the Inauguration

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennett sent a threatening note to tech giant Sam Altman, who contributed to Donald Trump’s Inauguration. When tech giants gave to Democrats, they never received any such letters from the socialist Democrats.

The senators demand to know why he is donating and are concerned he is looking for favors. They then list the other tech companies under investigation, suggesting they are trying to evade the law. However, it is clearly a threat against Mr. Altman.

Companies that donated $1 million to Trump’s Inaugural and who are under investigation, include, as they note, Amazon, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Open AI (Sam Altman), and Uber.

It would never occur to these two senators that Donald Trump is a businessman, and the Tech companies want a change from the business-killing Maduro-like Democrats.

Elizabeth Warren is anti-Capitalism no matter what she says. She continually extorts money from large companies under the guise of protecting consumers, who never get the promised protection.

Progressives have no bottom. They will do and say anything to win power and control. Musk broke the tech-GOP barrier, and now they want to stem the tide through force.

Senators who run protection rackets will lose. Look at the failures of these people, beginning with revolutionary communist Karen Bass, LA’s incompetent mayor. They lose because they are incompetent and only guided by ideology.

funny, they never sent me one of these for contributing to democrats… pic.twitter.com/xjpanXSb5D — Sam Altman (@sama) January 17, 2025

