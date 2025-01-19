Large-Scale Raids May Begin Tuesday

It was reported that the incoming Trump administration planned a large-scale immigration raid in Chicago on Tuesday. The raid was expected to begin in the morning, a day after Trump was inaugurated, and it would last all week. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send between 100 and 200 officers to carry out the operation.

It is being reconsidered due to leaks.

Raids had been expected to start in the Chicago area on Monday morning

New York, Miami are also said to be slated for enforcement action

Leaks of information cited as a reason to reconsider

According to Reuters, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration is reconsidering plans for immigration raids in Chicago next week after details were leaked,

Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, told the Washington Post in an interview on Saturday that the new administration “hasn’t made a decision yet.”

“We’re looking at this leak and will make a decision based on this leak,” Homan said. “It’s unfortunate because anyone leaking law enforcement operations puts officers at greater risk.”

They Are Reportedly Planning to Hit Several Locations at Once

ICE has been planning a large operation in the Chicago area for next week that would start after Inauguration Day and would bring in additional officers to ramp up arrests, according to two current federal officials and a former official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal law enforcement planning.

Homan said he did not know why Chicago “became a focus of attention” and said the incoming administration’s enforcement goals are much broader than one city.

“ICE will start arresting public safety threats and national security threats on day one,” he said. “We’ll be arresting people across the country, uninhibited by any prior administration guidelines. Why Chicago was mentioned specifically, I don’t know.”

“This is nationwide thing,” he added. “We’re not sweeping neighborhoods. We have a targeted enforcement plan.”

