56% of New York City Voters Love Zohran’s Communist Agenda

A new survey of 848 voters found that 56% of city voters support Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Democrat socialism, which is actually communism, and 39% are opposed.

The poll was conducted by the Honan Strategy Group and covered the five boroughs.

They also found that 47% said his views were outside the mainstream, but 45% of respondents thought the policies were mainstream.

Voters like the free childcare and free buses. That’s not surprising because socialism and communism are the politics of envy and greed. They want freebies.

The polls also showed 42% of voters believe the Democrat Party is moving too far left, but 38% think it’s going in the right direction.

A lot of this is due to the changing demographics. We have brought people into the country from more statist and communist countries, and they are bringing that ideology with them. They are changing the US, and it might be irreversible at this point.

Zohran’s a typical communist, using people’s greed to draw them in. Eventually, the freebies are unaffordable as people with money flee.

The LGBT-Transgender Agenda

Additionally, a year-end report by the Concerned Women for America found that A massive amount of streaming TV shows aimed at small children contained sexualized LGBTQ + content.

For example, 41% of the shows are supposed to be G-rated but still contain blatant gay content, including transgenderism.

According to a year-end report, The group found that 21% of the shows and the TV Y category which covers children up to seven years also had LGBTQ+ content and it only gets worse as the shows go above seven years until it hits about 41%.