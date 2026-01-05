Ugandan NYC Mayor Zohran: The Rental Ripoffs Are Here!

Zohran is going to bring out every crank with a complaint, and the landlords are going to be pilloried as he begins his crusade against landlords with the Rental Ripoffs campaign.

He claims it’s the landlord’s fault that cockroaches are running along the floors, but is it possible that the people renting the apartment are slobs?

The new New York City Marxist mayor from Uganda begins with the premise that the landlords are wrong, no more than that, evil.

“I am also proud to announce that I will be signing an executive order directing HPD to work alongside the Department of Buildings, the newly invigorated Mayor’s office to protect tenants, the Department of Consumer and worker protection and our newly created office of mass engagement to hold rental rip off hearings across, we will hold these rental rip off hearings across all five boroughs within the first 100 Days of this administration.

“New Yorkers will be invited to participate and to share the realities that animate their daily lives. I want these hearings to expose the ugly underbelly of our city, the rats that scurry through hallways, the children that shiver in their beds in the dead of winter because the heat is off, the fees imposed on pregnant mothers because of the fear that their babies may be too loud.

It is illegal to charge extra fees for children.

“I want these hearings to draw attention to homes like the one I visited on my first day as mayor, homes where you can peel flimsy tiles off the walls, homes where the pipes drip and rust, homes where roaches scuttle across the floor. Homes where, when you ask the tenant who lives there, When did this issue begin, they tell you it was when their oldest born was just a few years old. And when you ask them of their age today, they say it’s more than 20 years old.”

I hate to say it, but I don’t believe most of what this man says, maybe none of it. Bolshies like Zohran must have victims. If they can’t find any, they’ll create them.

Ultimately, he is seeking to seize private property. We already reviewed that here. He recently remarked,

“If your landlord does not responsibly steward your home, city government will step in,” Zohran said.

Frivolous complaints will be responded to and taken seriously, as he suggests in the clip below.

In New York City, buildings and other structures can be seized for negligence if they are found to be unsafe or in violation of building and safety codes. The city has strict building and safety codes to protect tenants and the public. If property owners ignore these standards, they risk lawsuits for negligence and unsafe living conditions.