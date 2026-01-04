Judge Overseeing Maduro Trial Blocked President Trump’s Deportations

Clinton-appointed US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, 92, will oversee the Nicolas Maduro trial. He is the judge who blocked Trump’s pro-Gaza [Hamas] emergency deportations.

Hellerstein, a devoted Orthodox Jew, also blocked the same administration from expelling Venezuelans under the “Alien Enemies Act”, finding that the law had been applied illegally.

Hellerstein did not rule on individual Palestinian activist cases, but blocked the administration’s broader use of emergency deportation powers without due process.

However, he has rejected arguments that defendants should receive leniency based on religion or nationality.

Hellerstein said his religion doesn’t affect his rulings. He is known for impartial rulings.

Maduro faces an indictment in New York that includes charges described as “narco-terrorism trafficking, weapons possession, and cocaine supply”. He is being held at the MDC in Brooklyn, whose reputation has deteriorated to the point that federal judges have increasingly resisted sending detainees there.

According to Ynet, Maduro is expected to be held initially in solitary confinement before being transferred to a high-security wing, where he will await trial in what the site described as one of the most controversial cases in New York’s judicial history.