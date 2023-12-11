5,600 AZ Ballots in 2020 Cast With Zero Proof of Citizenship

David Solomon of Just the News reported on a voting anomaly in the bifurcated Arizona elections that accounted for more than 5,600 federal-only ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election. Federal-only ballots in Arizona do not require voter proof of US citizenship, meaning they vote without proof of citizenship in federal elections.

In Arizona, residents who provide proof of US citizenship can vote in all elections, while others may vote only in federal elections. This results in state ballots cast by voters who have proven their US citizenship.

If they vote in the state, the voter has to show proof of citizenship, but not federal-only.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that Arizona must accept all US voter registration forms because of the deletion of federal requirements under the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. The state allows residents registering to vote who don’t provide proof of citizenship to receive ballots for federal races only.

In other words, they can vote in any federal election – Senate, Representative, or Presidential with zero proof of citizenship.

So Arizona passed the law requiring counties to check federal-only voters for citizenship against multiple databases to reject non-citizens.

So what does the Department of Justice do? They sue. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark claims the law is a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act. The DOJ also claimed it violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The result is at least 5,697 federal-only ballots were cast in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, and most came from Maricopa County.[Maricopa now has double the number of federal-only. Remember, they can vote in Federal elections] And we don’t know if they were citizens.

Joe Biden won the election with 10,457 votes more than Donald Trump.

It wasn’t the most secure election ever. Every vote counts now that demographics have changed and the corrupt Motor Voter laws are in effect. Arizona has bifurcated elections because they don’t allow Motor Voter, which some say lures ineligible voters to vote.

It’s a terrible practice, and the camel’s nose is under the tent, as millions of illegal aliens flood into the country.

