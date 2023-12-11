Single Chinese Military-Age Men Travel with Smart Luggage to the USA

Over the 2023 fiscal year, which ended in September, US Customs and Border Protection reported 24,048 Chinese citizens were apprehended. Most are single, military-age men.

That’s up more than ten times from the 1,970 arrests recorded during the 2022 fiscal year and just 323 the year before, when China was under strict pandemic travel bans and lockdowns.

Increasingly more significant numbers of well-dressed Chinese illegal aliens with smart luggage are crossing our border. Does anyone check their luggage?

We should be concerned about the smart luggage.

Lifewire describes smart luggage:

Smart luggage contains a battery and circuit board to power a variety of high-tech features, which vary from bag to bag.

In its simplest form, smart bags are any luggage with high-tech capabilities. Usually, smart luggage is hard-shelled and can contain any combination of features, which can include:

Device charging

GPS tracking

Electronic Locks

Remote, app-enabled controls

Bluetooth connectivity

Wi-Fi connectivity

Electronic scales

Travel + Leisure describes “smart luggage” as “any travel bag that has technological features that go beyond storage,” which may include “removable batteries, built-in scales, or even motors that move the suitcase on its own.” It can follow you.

The Daily Mail says they’re escaping the Xi regime. What else would they say- We’re spies sent by Xi?

Ventura Media caught video of many Chinese Nationals pouring in with their smart luggage.

Video was captured by NewsNation and posted to the X social media platform.

“Large groups of migrants, mostly Chinese national men, crossing illegally through open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs (California),” they documented.

HAPPENING NOW Large groups of migrants , mostly Chinese national men crossing illegally through open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs , CA @NewsNation Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for… pic.twitter.com/mPN46jr7yH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 4, 2023

NewsNation reports that, amidst their video-documented influx of Chinese illegal immigrants, San Diego’s County Board of Supervisors is voting today on whether to use $3 million of taxpayer money to provide them with services.

“The funds would support immigrant services for up to three months while San Diego leaders seek long-term federal funding,” the Gazette reports.

[We are the authors of our own demise.]

Right-leaning personalities on X suggested that the large, well-dressed, well-funded caravan of Chinese nationals toting “smart luggage” is evidence of a coordinated invasion.

Caravan of Chinese males arrive at the U.S. border. This is 100% coordinated.pic.twitter.com/3fBeQ8cUWJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 4, 2023

The New York Times Has More

A New York Times column revealed that illegal immigrants of Chinese origin are “surging” at the border.

Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow with the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, explained to the Times that the Chinese migrants are “more likely than not … able to stay” once they’ve made it into the United States.

They fly into Ecuador, not needing a visa, then pay smugglers to guide them through jungles on their way to America. Who is paying for these plane tickets? Who is paying the smugglers?

[Honestly, they don’t look like they plodded through jungles.]

Democrats Bright Idea

If they serve in our military, and they become citizens, and they are spies, will Democrats care?

Tens of thousands of Chinese nationals have been crossing our southern border under Biden Democrats now want to put them in the military This means we would have an “American” army filled with soldiers from Communist China This is as insane as it is evil https://t.co/akYfd4YqVI — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 5, 2023

