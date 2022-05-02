59% of Americans Have Little or No Confidence in Joe’s Economics

The majority of Americans are beginning to realize our leaders are wanting according to a new Gallup poll. A full 59% of Americans have only a little or a fair amount of confidence in Joe Biden to navigate the economic crises, with 4 in 10 Americans saying almost none.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Power didn’t fair much better, with 48% saying they had little or almost none and 22% saying almost none.

The people don’t like Congress either. Republicans fared only slightly better.

The results were partisan.

Among those polled, 80 percent of Democrats said they have confidence in Biden on the economic front, compared to just 8 percent among Republicans.

The Gallup poll was conducted April 1-19, among 1,018 adults. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Why would 80% of Democrats have confidence in Biden after what he has done to the economy? It’s mind boggling.

Related