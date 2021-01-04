5x felon beats 10 people with a bat, hijacks cars, doesn’t go to jail

Criminal Bryan Thompson beat ten people with a bat in New York City and hijacked two cars, reports New York Daily News. The 43-year-old felon from Atlantic City terrorized Tribeca and caused serious injuries, but instead of going to prison, he went to Bellevue.
A man was entering the station when Thompson allegedly knocked him unconscious after repeatedly hitting the victim with a bat. The victim suffered injuries to his shoulder, hand, and forehead, the newspaper reported.
After that, he attacked a woman and an MTA worker. He beat a 39-year-old MTA worker as ran up the stairs.
Then he attacked a 37-year-old in his parked car. The driver ran off, Thompson grabbed the car and then crashed it into parked cars.
If you are black then you earn a get out of jail free card