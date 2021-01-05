Raffensperger comes off like a weasel in interview with Martha MacCallum

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger looked terrible during an interview with Martha MacCallum on Monday. She asked him about the release of his phone conversation with President Trump.

“Did you say OK, let’s release the audio of the phone call?” MacCallum asked Raffensperger in the Monday interview.

“The information is out there,” the secretary replied. “It is what it is.”

MacCallum pressed him, saying, “That’s not an answer to my question. Are you going to answer my question? Were you aware of the decision, and were you in favor of the decision the release the phone call, sir?”

Raffensperger wiggled out of it. “I think we had to respond to the president’s Twitter, and we responded with the facts that were in the call” he said. “So that’s how it got out there. The world can make up their own decisions, listen to the both sides. Both sides of the aisle, down the middle. Make their own decisions.”

Huh? Such a weaselly answer.

Raffensperger claimed he didn’t know a member of his team recorded the call until after. His advisers allegedly leaked the call to The Washington Post.

So, he was a party to the leak.

On Sunday, Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R called the leak “disgusting.”

MacCallum asked Raffensperger to respond to Perdue’s comment.

THEN HE SOUNDED LIKE HE WAS HOLDING A GRUDGE

Raffensperger suggested the release was a type of retaliation or response to Trump and Perdue.

“Senator Perdue owes my wife an apology after the death threats after he asked for my resignation. I have not heard a peep from that man. If he wants to call me, I’ll talk to him off the record. But he hasn’t done that.”

“It feels like this is very much about a grudge between you and the president and … Purdue,” MacCallum said but Raffensperger cut in.

“It’s about getting the facts out,” Raffensperger said. “President Trump probably had eight to 10 points. Every one of [Trump’s] numbers were wrong. We have a poster board of the actual numbers that we have versus what they have. Our numbers will be supported in a court of law. Their numbers will not be.”

Then, why not give them the Fulton county data to the President’s team to examine? Is he running out the clock?

Watch:

Watch Brad Raffensperger squirm uncomfortably after being pressed repeatedly to answer if he approved leaking the tapes to WaPo MacCallum “Did you say OK, let’s release the audio of the phone call?” Raffensperger “The information is out there. It is what it is.” He did it pic.twitter.com/j1D6vnxtPP — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 4, 2021

PERDUE RESPONDS

Senator Perdue dismissed the claim that he was responsible for death threats.

“It’s outrageous that anybody made a death threat, but that had nothing to do with my call for his resignation,” Perdue told “Special Report” host Bret Baier. ” That had to do with total incompetence around what happened in November.”

“Look, we had a secretary of state that acquiesced to Democratic demands,” Perdue said of Raffesperger, adding that he found it “very unprofessional that a statewide elected official would secretly tape that and leak” Trump’s call.

“That notwithstanding, what the president did on the phone call is what he’s been doing the last eight weeks and what I’ve been asking for as well, ” Perdue said. “That’s a fair and transparent accounting of what happened in November.”