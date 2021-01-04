Obnoxious AP fact checks Jovan Pulitzer’s gif

Jovan Pulitzer, the inventor of the QR code, has become a player in the potentially fraudulent election in November. Using science and probabilities, he has brought up serious questions about the fraud in the election that do require answers.

He and his team are now under attack, literally physically.

On Sunday, he tweeted about an attack on the home of one of his team members in Atlanta. He tweeted, “One team member’s home took 5 shots through the windows in a drive-by. Right through his daughter’s bedroom window.” Along with that, Pulitzer included an obviously stock clip.

The clip:

#WARNING our team members who live in Atlanta are being attached. One team members home took 5 shots through the windows in a drive by. Right through his daughters bedroom window. The #BiasAndHateMustStop pic.twitter.com/RbcIilAAyq — JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) January 3, 2021

The far-left Associated Press news service jumped on it and claimed he failed the fact check over the gif-like clip. They totally ignored the attack on his team member with a bullet through a girl’s bedroom window except to suggest he made it up.

The obnoxious AP wants to know who the victim was and if he can prove it. Pulitzer looped in his attorney because releasing victims’ names can be dangerous.

The AP should work this hard in uncovering corruption from the left. We would like to see them investigate Chinese spies in Dianne Feinstein’s office and in Eric Swalwell’s bed.