6 Justices Give Biden Absolute Vax Power Over Religious Navy SEALs

Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, and Chief Justice Roberts sided with the far-left Justices to fire unvaccinated Navy SEALs who filed religious exemptions. The military hadn’t exempted one person at the time the lawsuit was filed. This is despite the fact that the vaccines don’t protect anyone from getting COV or spreading it. Also, at the present time, Omicron is a cold.

So glad we fought for him so he could vote with the people who orchestrated attacks against him.

Conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissented and argued that the SEALs should not be discharged for refusing the shots.

Kavanaugh agreed with the majority:

I concur in the Court’s decision to grant the Government’s application for a partial stay of the District Court’s preliminary injunction for a simple overarching reason: Under Article II of the Constitution, the President of the United States, not any federal judge, is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. In light of that bedrock constitutional principle, “courts traditionally have been reluctant to intrude upon the authority of the Executive in military and national security affairs.” Department of Navy v. Egan

So Biden can do whatever the hell he wants, no matter how dictatorial, unnecessary, and abusive of our Constitution? Kavanaugh is another Roberts.

He wrote further:

As the Court has long emphasized, moreover, the “complex, subtle, and professional decisions as to the composition, training, equipping, and control of a military force are essentially professional military judgments.” Gilligan v. Morgan, 413 U. S. 1, 10 (1973). Therefore, it is “difficult to conceive of an area of governmental activity in which the courts have less competence.” Ibid.

In this case, the District Court, while no doubt well-intentioned, in effect inserted itself into the Navy’s chain of command, overriding military commanders’ professional military judgments. The Court relied on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. See 42 U. S. C. §2000bb−1(b). But even accepting that RFRA applies in this particular military context, RFRA does not justify judicial intrusion into military affairs in this case. That is because the Navy has an extraordinarily compelling interest in maintaining strategic and operational control over the assignment and deployment of all Special Warfare personnel—including control over decisions about military readiness.

He went with precedent and decided they weren’t competent enough to violate that. Maybe he should resign because three of the conservative justices think they are and precedent shouldn’t take over common sense. He can take Roberts and Barrett with him.

Forget religious freedom – that’s done. The State is supreme. He gave Biden the power to fire those who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two other liberals, who claimed to be constitutionalists, Chief Justice Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, also sided with Leftists despite the facts.

Judge Alito excoriated the decision to allow the discharges, writing that it was an injustice and that the religious exemptions program was mostly theater.

As he said:

“By rubberstamping the Government’s request for what it calls a “partial stay,” the Court does a great injustice to the 35 respondents—Navy Seals and others in the Naval Special Warfare community—who have volunteered to undertake demanding and hazardous duties to defend our country. These individuals appear to have been treated shabbily by the Navy, and the Court brushes all that aside. I would not do so, and I therefore dissent.”

[…]Later Navy directives told service members that they could apply for religious exemptions, … but this program, as described by the District Court, was largely “theater” designed to result in the denial of almost all requests.”

There goes the First Amendment, a little at a time. How can we call Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Roberts constitutionalists?

The WOKE Left says we’re moving on from religion into The Great Reset. The globalists are in charge now.

