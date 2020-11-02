Biden-Harris Gun Plan to End Our 2nd Amendment Rights

From gun and magazine bans, licenses to purchase firearms, universal registration checks, and gun confiscation without due process, a Biden-Harris Administration promises four years of unrelenting efforts to infringe on the rights of gun owners, the Gun Owners of America Associations states.

The above statement leaves out where gun manufacturers and dealers will be held responsible for crimes committed with their guns. That alone will destroy our gun rights.

Vote for your liberties, especially the right to self-defense. We would be their easily-manipulated dupes without this right.

It’s a four-part plan to start:

Semi-automatic Gun and Magazine Bans and Confiscation

Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines Regulate possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act Buyback the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities. Put America on the path to ensuring that 100% of firearms sold in America are smart guns. Hold gun manufacturers accountable. Reduce the stockpiling of weapons.



Universal Background [Registration] Checks

Give states incentives to set up gun licensing programs. Require background checks for all gun sales. End the online sale of firearms and ammunition [sic]. Stop “ghost guns Adequately fund the background check system. Require gun owners to store their weapons safely. Hold adults accountable for giving minors access to firearms. Prioritize the prosecution of straw purchasers. Notify law enforcement when a potential firearms purchaser fails a background check. Require firearms owners to report if their weapon is lost or stolen. New “Hate Crime Loophole” Gun Ban, which includes a gun ban for referring to someone as an “illegal alien” in New York City Close the “Charleston loophole.”



Further Gun Confiscation Legislation at the Federal, State, and Local Levels

Create an effective program to ensure individuals who become prohibited from possessing firearms to relinquish their weapons. Incentivize state “extreme risk” laws.



Executive Action

Reinstate the Obama-Biden policy to keep guns out of the hands of certain people unable to manage their affairs for mental reasons, which President Trump reversed. Reform, fund, and empower the U.S. Justice Department to enforce our gun laws.



Let’s not forget that Biden will put Beto, the fake Hispanic, in charge of taking our guns:

Beto is willing to go door-to-door:

