60 Days: No Report on the Attempted Assassination of a President

In this clip, Melania Trump is saying what we all think. The mainstream media or the powerful won’t talk about the attempt on Donald Trump’s life. They won’t admit it is extremely suspicious at best.

Sixty days later, we know nothing.

MORE THAN SUSPICIOUS

They won’t tell us a thing, and we don’t have a report. They allowed the family to burn the body of the killer, and they sanitized the crime scene immediately.

There was no security in the building the shooter used, and the then-chief of the Secret Service lied about it.

The mainstream media keyholed the story and banned the photo of a courageous president.

The Secret Service didn’t bother to tell us the sniper who disarmed shooter Thomas Crooks wasn’t their sniper. He was local law enforcement Many of the Secret Service agents that day were poorly-trained DHS bureaucrats.

Trump was denied adequate support like drones, adequate communications, and a meeting with the police.

We were never told that Crooks trained at the same shooting range as Homeland Security officers.

And no one is suspicious?

Instead, we are told Donald Trump is Hitler and Kamala is joy.

Republicans who are on it can’t get information. One thing is certain. The Biden-Harris administration didn’t care if Donald Trump died.

As an aside, can you believe people think Michelle and Jill are better-looking than Melania, and she doesn’t dress as well as those two???

Buried photo: