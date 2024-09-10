Harris’s Policy Page, Labeled a New Way Forward, Is Biden’s Page

We found out yesterday that Kamala had finally put up a policy page, but it was criticized as a platitudinous mess that didn’t have much in the way of policy. She didn’t even explain why she was no longer sticking with her reversal of various policies.

Last night, some accused the Harris campaign of merely cutting and pasting the Biden campaign website page.

A community note on this post said it’s not an exact cut-and-paste job. The note said it is “Leftover in the metadata following the transition from Biden to Harris; the actual content of the page is completely different.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20240722202123/https://kamalaharris.com/issues/

And now: https://web.archive.org/web/20240909022201/https://kamalaharris.com/issues/

Basically, it is almost a copy of Biden’s policies. Harris can’t reveal hers, or she would lose the election as Bernie Sanders suggested.

Harris is now being criticized by her own people, who are telling her to abandon Biden’s policies.

they copied and pasted the policy page code from biden’s website and couldn’t be assed to change it. “join our campaign to re-elect joe biden today!” pic.twitter.com/cDlL8xn01Q — Corinne Green (@gaynarcan) September 9, 2024

As Susan Rice said, it would be “bizarre and insulting” to say she wasn’t an “integral architect” of the Biden agenda.

Voting for Harris is a vote for Biden, open borders, a bad economy, attacks on the Constitution, especially the 1st and 2nd Amendments, and wars.