Pass the SAVE Act to Keep Non-Citizens from Voting

Democrats don’t want to pass the SAVE Act, which bans non-citizens from voting. Republicans are trying to pass the SAVE Act, which bans illegal foreigners from voting. If you agree, please call your representative and tell him/her you want him/her to vote for the Act.

Democrats are pretending it’s a distraction. No, it’s serious.

Why not pass an act to keep non-citizens from voting? Do you want foreigners deciding the future of America?

This is a big deal https://t.co/Dg903vJILr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2024

This is why we must have it, and it might be our only chance to pass the act. This is a very important presentation:

LISTEN: @CletaMitchell, Senior Legal Fellow at the Conservative Partnership Institute, testifies that the SAVE Act is absolutely necessary to protect the integrity of America’s elections and to ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting in American elections. ️”We believe that… pic.twitter.com/q8fn04rLV6 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 10, 2024