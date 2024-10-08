60 Minutes Edits Harris to Make Her Sound Intelligent

From a nation of laws to a nation of say and do whatever it takes to get votes in less than a decade.

~ Maze Moore

Maze Moore did a great job finding this media cover-up of Kamala Harris’s idiotic word salads. When people come up with word salads, it’s because they’re not thinking. Maybe they can’t, but they definitely aren’t. Word salads are always meaningless.

Kamala Harris gave a ridiculous word salad answer on Israel, and it’s now gone. However, Maze Moore had the original. The media edited her to make her sound more intelligent.

The Actual Exchange

Whitaker: Bill, but it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.

Harris: Well. Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

The Edited Version

Whitaker: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.

Harris: We’re not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

What a disgrace. The media is a complete disgrace. They are manipulative and dishonest.

Remember Kamala's word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It's gone. This is what many Americans will now see.

The sad thing is she is trying to sound intelligent as she finds herself incapable of thinking. The thing about words is they reflect one’s mind and how that mind works.

Kamala delivers a giant word salad on the Middle East: "The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen."

Kamala constantly pretends her problem is with Netanyahu, but polls show that 80% of Israelis agree with what he is doing. Her problem, as she knows, is with Israel and Jewish people. For votes, she will switch alliances as president.

Kamala — in a pathetic attempt to not piss off her pro-Hamas base — refuses to answer if Netanyahu is an ally: "I think the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and Israeli people. The answer to that question is yes."