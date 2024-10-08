With 0 Votes, Harris Seems to Think the Voters Picked Her to Run

60 Minutes host Bill Whitaker interviewed Kamala [Comma—La] Harris last night. She was a disaster. One of the questions he asked was whether her installation as the candidate was best for democracy. Usually, the people get to vote. Biden had 14 million votes, and she had zero. The delegates had no choice and the people didn’t get to vote, period. Democrats keep screaming about democracy, but they are the threats to democracy. Biden [or his handlers] had no right to hand her the candidacy.

Whitaker: “Was democracy best served by President Biden stepping down and basically handing you a nomination? You didn’t have to go through a primary process. You didn’t have to fight off other contenders. That’s not really the way our system was intended to work.”

Harris: “President Biden made a decision that I think history is going to show is rare among leaders, which was to put country before self. And I am proud to have earned the support of the vast majority of delegates.”

Whitaker: “But I think this truncated process is why people think or say they don’t really know who you are.”

