Foreigners Use “Authentic US Voices” to Lie About Election Results

According to NBC News, “In addition to the presidential contest, Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba are looking to meddle in congressional races,” anonymous intelligence officials said. They added that foreign adversaries are good at using “authentic US voices” to spread misinformation about election results. We mustn’t believe them.

If that is true, why won’t an intelligence official go on the record? Not one name is mentioned in the article.

Foreign adversaries will try to shake Americans’ confidence in the legitimacy of election results in November by giving voice to false claims or spreading their own disinformation about ballot counting, U.S. intelligence officials said Tuesday.

“As we approach Election Day, the intelligence community is also stressing that foreign efforts to undermine America’s democracy won’t end on Nov. 5,” a senior intelligence official told reporters in a virtual briefing.

If we question the election, could we be called a Russia, China, Iran, or Cuba puppet?

NBC News doesn’t say which agency or which officials; it only says that it’s the latest from senior officials.

Intelligence agencies expect foreign actors “to continue their campaigns by calling into question the validity of the election’s results after the polls close,” the senior official said, NBC News reports.

Expecting another tightly contested election for the presidency and Congress, “foreign actors probably will use tactics similar to those that they are using today to undermine trust in the integrity of the election and election processes, as well as to further exacerbate divisions among Americans.”

The foreign adversaries are likely to try to amplify false claims circulating in the U.S. about ballot tampering, as well to seek to “manufacture” falsehoods questioning the legitimacy of the election, the official said.

U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that in addition to Russia and China, Cuba was also seeking to undermine or promote congressional, state, or local candidates…

Remember when 51 current and former intel officers signed a letter saying they believed the Hunter laptop was Russian interference when they knew it was authentic?

Officials also said foreign adversaries are getting more skilled at using “authentic US voices” to spread their manufactured falsehoods.

“Two methods they use are foreign influence firms or commercial firms, and the other is to use witting and unwitting Americans to launder narratives through authentic U.S. voices,” the intelligence official said. “Fundamentally, we assess that foreign countries calculate that Americans are more likely to believe other Americans compared to content with clear signs of foreign propaganda and thus make their content appear to be coming from others,” the official added.

Aren’t they influencing the election and dividing us by saying they will use authentic American voices without evidence? Everyone knows the only candidate our enemies want is the incredibly weak Kamala Harris.

