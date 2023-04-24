’60 Minutes’ Portrays Ray Epps as a Victim as He Provides the Sob Story

Ray Epps sat for a ’60 Minutes’ interview that aired Sunday night, and it didn’t sit well with Republicans. The show portrayed Epps as a victim who only stood out because he’s 6’4″. The host claimed the actions of Ray Epps were only a “conspiracy’ theory.”

The 6’4″ victim blames Fox News and well-known conservatives for casting him as an organizer of January 6th. His actions were miniaturized. However, Epps took credit for orchestrating the riot! No one hatched that in some wild conspiracy.

‘60 Minutes’ asks Ray Epps about texting a relative, “I orchestrated it,” after leaving Jan. 6 Capitol riot, “I was boasting to my nephew. […] I shouldn’t have used that word,” Epps said.

He did orchestrate it on video.

Epps claimed there was an effort to make him a scapegoat, but he is the one who told people to enter the Capitol. It was Epps who said he “orchestrated it.” Epps was also seen whispering in another man’s ear seconds before the man charged the gates with a mob for the first time. He was seen on video pushing a huge sign into police, possibly after he said he left the grounds.

I found another angle of Ray Epps pushing the sign into police. Not only is he still pushing as the sign makes contact with officers, but he also then puts his hands on the backs of others in front of him and pushes them forward (like in a rugby scrum) to overwhelm the police. pic.twitter.com/Kh5xSbg9c3 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) July 12, 2022

This ’60 Minutes’ segmen was meant to demean and discredit the Right.

This was an opportunity to demean Fox News, various conservative hosts, Republicans, and Revolver News which has broken some damning stories, including those showing FBI informants and agents involved in the January 6th events.

Ray Epps is on video on January 5th and 6th, inciting people to enter the Capitol illegally.

Epps said it was “stupid” of him to encourage Trump supporters to go into the Capitol. Meanwhile, hundreds of people were arrested and charged for doing what he told them to do.

“I said some stupid things. My thought process: we surround the Capitol, we get all the people there. I mean, I had problems with the election. It was my duty as an American to protest peacefully, along with anyone else that wanted to.”

What convoluted garbage.

That’s not what he did. Epps incited a radical intrusion into the Capitol, and it’s on video.

Holy sh*t 60 Minutes had Ray Epps on tonight to prove that he’s not a fed Watch this and tell me if you’re convinced: pic.twitter.com/LW1k3nUPOU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 23, 2023

Mr. Epps said he orchestrated it, and now we’re the conspiracy theorists for saying he orchestrated it!

He explained why he bragged about it in the clip below. He took responsibility for orchestrating the January 6 riot.

The “60 Minutes” host read a statement from the FBI ideclaring that Epps is not a federal informant. “Ray Epps has never been an FBI source or an FBI employee,” the FBI’s statement reads.

When Sen. Cruz asked Christopher Wray the question at a hearing, Wray wouldn’t answer.

Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted: “Ray Epps is the only person I’ve seen on video January 5th and January 6th urging and directing people to go into the Capitol. In a text message on January 6th, he bragged that he orchestrated it. Why do Democrats and the media portray him as the victim? So bizarre,” the Kentucky Republican posted on Twitter.

Simon Ateba, a White House correspondent, reacted to the “60 Minutes” interview on Twitter. Ateba said the interview “left more questions than answers” and questioned why Epps was never jailed.

’60 Minutes’ portrayed Ray Epps as a victim and fully exonerated him for doing far more than people who were given prison sentences.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Ray Epps, suspected of instigating Jan 6 violence but let off by the @FBI, spoke out on @60Minutes. His story left more questions than answers, fueling beliefs he was a plant. Some ask: if he’s free, why jail others who did less? WATCH and REACT #Jan6th #RayEpps pic.twitter.com/8izVR1gair — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 24, 2023

The illogic of this is mind-blowing! ’60 Minutes’ jumped the shark – again! They have zero credibility.

As Kari Lake said, “The media has spent three years saying that anyone who was two blocks from the Capital on January 6 was an “insurrectionist”, but this guy is caught on camera telling people to go in the building, and he gets his own profile on @60Minutes?”

The media has spent three years saying that anyone who was two blocks from the Capital on January 6 was an “insurrectionist”, but this guy is caught on camera telling people to go in the building, and he gets his own profile on @60Minutes? https://t.co/dsAYbOlfZ5 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 23, 2023

We just get lied to by the media through omission, distractions, or outright lies day after day.

Revolver News responded to “this sniveling, cowardly move”… by refusing to tell the American people “the other side of this story”:

60 minutes was too chickenshit to interview me to get the other side of the story Think of that, with all the home court advantages of splicing, dicing, b-roll, etc. they STILL were too scared to have me on to defend Revolver’s work on Epps That’s how weak their case is. New… https://t.co/1SdeeV1BTy — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) April 21, 2023