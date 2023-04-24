Robin DiAngelo Explains Why You Can’t Be Racist Against Whites

One of the white leftists responsible for anti-white hate and dividing the races is author Robin DiAngelo. She is illogical and doesn’t know the definition of racism. Racism is stereotyping people according to race.

She stereotypes white people and claims you can’t be racist by assuming things about whites because it’s “safe to assume” [the worst].

Why would anyone listen to such an illogical argument?

Robin DiAngelo: “You could have racial prejudice against me because I’m white. You could automatically assume X, Y, and Z about me, which would probably be safe to assume, because I am white…and that would be bias…but it would not be racism.” pic.twitter.com/dZYU6x3CPx — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 23, 2023

Robin DiAngelo, the author of the bestselling antiracist book White Fragility, insists that racial minorities should separate themselves from white Americans.

“People of color need to get away from White people and have some community with each other,” DiAngelo chuckled during a webinar entitled “Racial Justice: The Next Frontier,” hosted on March 1.

Robin DiAngelo sounding like an old-line segregationist: “People of color need to get away from white people and have some community with each other.”pic.twitter.com/HJFQcGejuo — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2023

Robin DiAngelo is one of the pushers of Critical Race Theory.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a dangerous neo-Marxist ideology designed to divide the USA. It destroys MLK and the entire Civil Rights movement teaching people to judge others by the color of their skin.

