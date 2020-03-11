600+ arrests of CJNG cartel as a result of Trump’s executive order

Thanks to an executive order signed by President Trump, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced Wednesday that more than 600 arrests have been made as a result of an interagency operation cracking down on Mexican cartel activity.

“Project Python,” a DEA-led initiative, targeted members of Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). According to the DEA, over the last six months federal law enforcement officials have been monitoring the activities of the accused, The Hill reported.

The operation resulted in more than 600 arrests nationwide, 350 indictments and “significant seizures of money and drugs,” according to the agencies.

It’s the President winning again, but the media is too busy to say much about it since they are trying to destroy him over a mistake of nature.