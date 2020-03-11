Feminists rampage in Mexico burning, throwing bombs, terrorizing for abortion

International Women’s Day protests in Mexico turned violent Sunday. Feminist pro-abortion protesters smashed windows, vandalized churches, and launched Molotov cocktails into crowds, leaving dozens injured. They were giving Nazi salutes!

About 80,000 people marched through Mexico City and other areas of the country demanding abortion access and an end to violence against women.

It’s a bit ironic that they protest violence by being violent. It’s hard to take them seriously. Still, they say murders of women have increased 137% over the past five years.

“They’re killing 10 women a day — the ones that we know about — in the country I’ve lived in my whole life, it’s unacceptable,” preschool teacher Daniela Garcia, 33, told Reuters.

According to Reuters, outside the National Palace and Mexico City’s main cathedral, women activists wearing green bandanas symbolizing support for abortion clashed with counter-protesters, some reportedly with “shaved heads” who gave Nazi salutes. The women tore down banners that depicted abortion as femicide and then set them ablaze as they traded insults with counter-protesters.

They were throwing Molotov cocktails and lighting up the wrong people.

The masked women rampaged around the city center smashing the windshield of a car with hammers, overturning a van, and burning buildings, Reuters reported.

Protesters also sprayed graffiti on buildings, including the National Palace, where the president lives. Some graffiti messages said “the president doesn’t care about us” and “misogynist AMLO,” referring to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In Sonora, Mexico, feminist protesters attacked a local cathedral, smashed its windows and attempted to break down the doors as families celebrated mass.

This is a video of the women throwing the bombs — badly:

How do you say, “She throws like a girl” in Spanish? — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) March 9, 2020

Google translate on the next one: “Feminists vandalize Hermosillo Cathedral, Sonora, while Mass was there. Inside were children, women, the elderly and people of all ages. Where’s the government to do justice?”

Feministas vandalizan la catedral de Hermosillo, Sonora, mientras había Misa. Dentro había niños, mujeres, ancianos y gente de todas las edades. ¿Dónde está el gobierno para que haga justicia? #MujerEsVida #MujeresPorLaPaz #NoMeRepresentan pic.twitter.com/fr3MJfwMtz — Alonso J. Glick, DMD ن 👣 (@realAlonsoDMD) March 9, 2020

In the next clip, they are again terrorizing the people inside at Mass with their children.

Feministas vamdalizan Catedral de Hermosillo, laicos fieles custodian la Iglesia de los ataques de estas mujeres. pic.twitter.com/F4i0lePHv8 — 👣 Araceli (@AraVa76020963) March 9, 2020

In case you missed it, these women are violent communists.

International women’s day march in Mexico City smashing banks and attacking cops, women across the world rising up to fight global patriarchal capitalist violence this rules: https://t.co/I6hVguMzRe — RN’s Strike for PPE ⓐ🚩🏴☭ (@parsonshanged) March 9, 2020

There are a lot of them:

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Mexico City to mark International Women's Day.#IWD2020 #WomensDay #8M pic.twitter.com/pLq4ohIxbN — Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) March 8, 2020

They threw bombs at the police.

More than 60 people were injured yesterday in Mexico city during the international women’s day March. The rally which began peacefully turned violent leading to clashes between police and protesters. Some of the demonstrators wore masks and threw petrol bombs at the police. pic.twitter.com/dyetfxnMls — Studio 63 (@Studio63_ke) March 9, 2020

#MEXICO | Violence in the march of International Women's Day. A group of feminists in Mexico City attacks the photographer and tries to grab his camera. #MexicoFeminicida #MexicoCity #femink pic.twitter.com/8rISM2FM1o — BTFKNews (@BTFKNews) March 9, 2020

International Women’s Day protests in Paris and Mexico City 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v84vnfUpRd — Jasmine Dreame Wagner (@jasminedreame) March 10, 2020

Thousands in Mexico City protest against gender-based violence for International Women's Day. pic.twitter.com/N12hXdPedO — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 9, 2020

Thousands In Mexico City Protest Gender-Based Violence For International Women’s Day | NBC News https://t.co/q1YDYN53Vp — A Feel Appeal (@afeelappeal) March 9, 2020

International Women's Day: Clashes mar Mexico City march Dozens are injured as activists throw petrol bombs and police use tear gas during a women's protest. https://t.co/AEojhxgdrc pic.twitter.com/AjOb7rCK9U — of today (@_oftoday_) March 9, 2020