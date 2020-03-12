Republicans welch on promise to subpoena Ukrainian whistleblower

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has decided NOT to subpoena Andrii Telizhenko the Ukrainian national who worked for a U.S. lobbying firm acting on behalf of Burisma.
He was interviewed by Rudy Giuliani and makes a convincing case for corruption. Someone should interview him. The DOJ hasn’t interviewed him either.
Johnson pulled back as Democrats attacked the probe as politically motivated, emphasizing Joe Biden’s surge in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Democrats actually warned it could play into Russian efforts to spread disinformation ahead of the presidential election in November. Sounds like a threat.
Democrats are actually the Russian’s best vehicles for spreading Russian disinformation.
INDEFINITE POSTPONEMENT
In a message Wednesday to members of the panel — sent roughly and suspiciously an hour before a planned vote — Johnson said he would indefinitely postpone the subpoena for documents and testimony from Andrii Telizhenko.
Johnson said he was doing so “[o]ut of an abundance of caution and to allow time for [senators] to receive additional briefings.”
More foot-dragging and backing off.
Johnson indicated that the investigation would continue. In an interview on Wednesday, he said he’d try to directly subpoena the lobbying firm, Blue Star Strategies.
“My concern is they have not been cooperative,” he said. “If we can get all the records, get all the answers, that’s great. If not, we’re going to have to continue and use other measures.”
Another waste of time.
ROMNEY AND PORTMAN INVOLVED?
Johnson was getting grief from his fellow Republicans.
Two GOP panel members, Mitt Romney of Utah and Rob Portman of Ohio were very uncomfortable with the subpoena. Romney said last week that he was concerned the probe would look like it’s politically motivated, but agreed to sign the subpoena — allegedly. Portman, another Trump-hating RINO, privately expressed concerns about the reliability of any information Telizhenko might share.
Portman declined to answer when asked whether he withheld his vote for the Telizhenko subpoena, forcing Johnson to change course. “I think he’s made the right decision,” he said.
Romney was thrilled with the decision.
“I applaud his decision to take a close look at this and to see if we could find a proposal that meets with the support of both parties.”
AT SOME POINT
Asked whether he had the votes to move forward with the Telizhenko subpoena, Johnson said, “Yes, at some point.”
“It is what it is,” he added. “We will continue to iron out the discrepancies that were raised over the last couple of days, and I can’t really get into much more than that.”
Republicans are welchers.
Not one of these people cared much when the Democrats tried to take down the Republican president.
Expecting any help from the Senate Republicans is useless along with the DOJ.
I’ll just say this. If it weren’t for the radical left these damn Republicans wouldn’t have a chance in hell of retaining the Senate or regaining the House. What these politicians fail to realize is their future is directly tied to the “Trump movement”. Spitting in the faces of those people will not bode well once the head of that movement is gone. They haven’t learned a thing ever since Cantor was resoundingly defeated. That was the beginning of the new “Fed-up” party which aligned with Trump and HIS agenda.
If after the next election and the radicals are resoundingly defeated, these same politicians will view that as support for them. Beware of taking such outcomes in that perspective. If the Democrats revise their philosophy and begin to moderate, then these same Republicans will be in far greater danger than imaginable. People will not forget this day. Just as Cantor was defeated, it was a sign of things to come. I have seen no indication that Republicans are fully behind the Trump agenda even though HIS support is an all time high. Chances are Republicans will return to their old ways after Trump and will suffer the consequences. I warned our local House Representative and HE thought he was safe. He found out differently. The rest of the party had better Wake UP.