600 Missing, FEMA’s a Slush Fund & Mayorkas Has $8 Billion?

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that FEMA is out of disaster funds. However, the DHS Inspector General released a report saying FEMA has $8.3 billion in untapped and unspent funds.

Mayorkas claimed he doesn’t have money to deal with another hurricane, as Hurricane Milton is barreling down on Florida.

Allegedly, FEMA can’t spend old appropriations, so the money sits frozen as 600 people are still missing from Hurricane Helene. At least 228 have died, and entire towns were wiped off the map.

The report of 600 people missing was first reported on October 1st, but Fox reported that number again on Monday. If it is still accurate, with $8 billion available, someone in this administration needs to go to prison.

According to Fox News, budget experts warn that FEMA is now a slush fund for the Biden-Harris administration to use at will.

Meanwhile, $73 billion in unliquidated funds remain open, and there are 8.3 billion in unliquidated obligations. The money could be returned to help people battling for survival and disasters now. The IG report agrees that seven billion-plus dollars in unliquidated funds could potentially be returned to the Disaster Relief Fund.

Extremely strong evidence indicates that the Biden-Harris administration uses FEMA as a slush fund for the border. It could be solved by sending the millions of foreigners home and stopping giving them benefits even our poor and veterans don’t enjoy.