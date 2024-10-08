Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for Hurricane Failures

The View Harpies interviewed Kamala Harris today. They discussed how Donald Trump is somehow responsible for the administration’s failures in Hurricane Helene and the upcoming hurricane which didn’t even happen yet.

Harris agreed that Donald Trump lied about what he did for hurricane victims and claimed he withheld aid from them.

He did the opposite!

Kamala blamed Trump for the Biden-Harris FEMA failures. Mr. Trump has been out of office for four years, and she is giving our money to Lebanon (Hezbollah). Their dumb audience applauded this insanity.

Harris will say anything. If she wins next month, it’s over for the USA.

WOW: Kamala just blamed FEMA’s failure on Hurricane Helene on Trump pic.twitter.com/3bFORvv62C — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2024

The Sentinel doesn’t know what FEMA is doing, but volunteers say FEMA is nowhere to be found in the hard hit areas. This is one story:

The volunteer in this clip said that FEMA is not in the Batcave and Chimney Rocks areas of North Carolina helping the people in the mountains of Western North Carolina. He claims it is a 100% volunteer effort in North Carolina. According to him, firefighters are missing.

Here is my formal update from going to see FOR MYSELF what is and is not going on in North Carolina. FEMA is NOT there doing what they are saying they are doing. They are LYING! This is the truth. Please help me spread this message. pic.twitter.com/9SCCNeuaK2 — Archimedes (@ArchimedesMind) October 8, 2024

The road leading to Chimney Rock is completely missing a 150’ section. The road was diverted NOT by the government, but by “rednecks” who put in a gravel road detour of their own. pic.twitter.com/pZyEMMdx86 — Archimedes (@ArchimedesMind) October 8, 2024

Met up with Scott Burton (photo journalist) who is RIGHT NOW headed into Chimney Rock to find the firefighters who are STILL stranded. They are also taking medical supplies and LOTS of guns and ammo because, you know, FAFO. Only AFTER they are located will the government… pic.twitter.com/ICZ6wHiXCp — Archimedes (@ArchimedesMind) October 8, 2024

I went up the mountain to find out.

FEMA is not there. [from Chimney Rock / Bat Cave area] pic.twitter.com/F1J3oFXjmk — Archimedes (@ArchimedesMind) October 8, 2024