Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for Hurricane Failures

By
M DOWLING
-
2
32

The View Harpies interviewed Kamala Harris today. They discussed how Donald Trump is somehow responsible for the administration’s failures in Hurricane Helene and the upcoming hurricane which didn’t even happen yet.

Harris agreed that Donald Trump lied about what he did for hurricane victims and claimed he withheld aid from them.

He did the opposite!

Kamala blamed Trump for the Biden-Harris FEMA failures. Mr. Trump has been out of office for four years, and she is giving our money to Lebanon (Hezbollah). Their dumb audience applauded this insanity.

Harris will say anything. If she wins next month, it’s over for the USA.

The Sentinel doesn’t know what FEMA is doing, but volunteers say FEMA is nowhere to be found in the hard hit areas. This is one story:

The volunteer in this clip said that FEMA is not in the Batcave and Chimney Rocks areas of North Carolina helping the people in the mountains of Western North Carolina. He claims it is a 100% volunteer effort in North Carolina. According to him, firefighters are missing.


